Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 19-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 2:19 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lavinia Street and Bryant Road.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three single-vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 11:11 a.m. on U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 12:27 p.m. on Angling Road north of Victory Drive in Victory Township;
• At 6:56 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Orchard Street in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7:41 a.m. on Sugar Grove Road east of Gordon Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:14 p.m. on Fountain Road west of Dennis Road in Victory Township;
• At 7 p.m. on Hansen Road east of Quarterline Road in Amber Township.