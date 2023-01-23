Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Manistee woman on a warrant following a traffic stop at 11:38 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Hoague and Darr roads in Free Soil Township. According to the report, the woman allegedly misidentified herself when asked. When deputies learned her true identity, it was determined she had a warrant for her arrest. She was also arrested for providing false information to a police officer. She was turned over to authorities from Manistee County.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants at 2:17 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Harrison and Loomis streets. The warrants issued from 51st Circuit Court allege failing to appear on charges of larceny and possession of methamphetamine. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Big Rapids man on a warrant recently near the intersection of 192nd Avenue and Polk Road in Leavitt Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating under
influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Muskegon woman for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 10:10 p.m, Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting, opposing officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Ludington man for resisting and opposing an officer at 8:15 p.m., Saturday, in the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Identity theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud and identity theft received at 2:13 p.m., Sunday, in the 5400 block of East Fountain Road in Sheridan Township. The complainant stated an unknown person recently opened a bank account in their name using their old address and Social Security number.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash without injury at 10:13 a.m., Sunday, on the U.S. 31 expressway south of the Ludington Rest Area in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 7:01 p.m., Saturday, on Stiles Road north of Beyer Road in Victory Township;
• At 1:19 a.m., Sunday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Lattin Road in Summit Township;
• At 7:35 p.m., Sunday, U.S. 10 east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.