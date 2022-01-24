Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 41-year-old Shelby woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:40 p.m., Friday, on Oceana Drive near Winston Road in the Village of Rothbury.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 52-year-old Grand Rapids man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:50 a.m., Monday on Monroe Road near 72nd Avenue in Weare Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 4:10 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:50 a.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway south of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:20 a.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive;
• At 10:21 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State and Elm streets in the City of Scottville;
• At 9:49 a.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:25 a.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dewey Road and Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 1:40 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Decker Road in Sherman Township;
• At 11:35 p.m., Friday, on Scottville Road north of Chauvez Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:01 p.m., Saturday, on Stiles Road south of Townline Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on First Street west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:47 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Dewey Road in Victory Township;
• At 8:29 p.m., Sunday, on Custer Road south of Decker Road in Custer Township.