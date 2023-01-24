Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department referred a 14-year-old Ludington girl to juvenile court for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 8:48 a.m., Monday, in the 400 block of East Ludington Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old Ludington woman, received minor injuries but declined medical attention.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Scottville man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 12:32 a.m., Tuesday, in the 800 block of East Diana Street. The victim, a 45-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Big Rapids man on a warrant at 12:47 a.m., Monday, near the intersection of 192nd Avenue and Polk Road. The original charge was not listed in the report. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old Hesperia man on a warrant at 8:17 a.m., Tuesday, in the 500 block of Maple Island Road. The warrant alleged being a disorderly person. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud received at 2:04 p.m., Monday, in the 3700 block of Forest Hill Circle in Amber Township. The complainant stated an unknown person made an unauthorized purchase on their credit card in Florida.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 45-year-old Hart woman for driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m., Monday, at the intersection of 66th Avenue and Washington Road in Weare Township.
Driving without
insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Scottville man for driving without insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop at 7:35 a.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of Wilson and South Stiles roads in Custer Township.