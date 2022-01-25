Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a trailer license plate reported at 1:35 p.m., Monday, from a residence on Harold Street in Amber Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:38 a.m., for a slide-off on U.S. 31 freeway near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 9 a.m., for a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Rasmussen Road west of Lancer Lane in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:04 a.m., for a slide-off on Custer Road at the Hawley Road intersection in Eden Township;
• At 1:06 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 in Amber Township;
• At 6:11 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:34 p.m., for a slide-off on U.S. 31 freeway near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.