Retail fraud
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Big Rapids man for retail fraud after responding to an incident at 9:56 a.m., Tuesday, at the Wesco station in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. During their investigation, officers allege the man violated the conditions of a bond in 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 21-year-old Shelby man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:06 a.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 5:17 a.m., Tuesday, on Custer Road south of Treml Road in Free Soil Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:37 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township.