Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic assault after being called for an incident at a residence at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North James Street. The victim, a 26-year-old Ludington man, was not injured, according to the police report. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Ludington man on a charge of being a disorderly person following an incident at 9:20 a.m. Saturday at the Best Western Hotel in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Probation violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Scottville woman on a charge of probation violation following a traffic stop at 11:56 a.m. at the intersection of Oceana Drive and Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a larceny of a homemade log splitter reported missing at 10 a.m. Sunday from a location in the 3000 block of Minke Road in Leavitt Township. The owner reported the single-ax splitter is blue in color and valued at $100.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 9:12 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Sugar Grove Road. Deputies report a 17-year-old Irons boy failed to stop at the westbound stop sign on Sugar Grove Road and collided with a northbound vehicle on U.S. 31 driven by a 37-year-old Manistee man. The teen received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The man was treated for minor injuries at the scene by Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:43 a.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of Campbell Road in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 8:27 a.m., Friday, on Anthony Road west of Brye Road in Summit Township;
• At 6:26 p.m., Sunday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.