Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:48 a.m., Tuesday, on Ellis Street north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 5:20 a.m., on Stiles Road south of Decker Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:23 a.m., on Free Soil Road east of Ordway Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 9:49 p.m., on Jebavy Drive south of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.