Disorderly, resisting arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 66-year-old Ludington man for being a disorderly person and resisting and opposing a police officer after responding to an incident at 7:49 p.m., Wednesday, to the parking log of the Roadway Inn in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies were called because the man allegedly refused to pay a $6 cab fare and was apparently under the influence of a substance. When deputies arrived, the man reportedly refused to exit the cab, allegedly made threatening statements to them and struggled with them when they attempted to handcuff him. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 9:14 a.m., Wednesday, in the 400 block of Thomas Street in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of resisting and opposing a police officer and possession of methamphetamines. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 8:43 p.m., Wednesday, on Jebavy Drive south fo Swan Point in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 12:43 a.m, on Meisenheimer Road east of Scottville Road in Eden Township;
• At 3:59 a.m., on Hawley Road west of Scottville Road;
• At 7 a.m., on Quarterline Road north of Hoague Road in Grant Township;
• At 8:15 a.m., on Hansen Road east of LaSalle Road in Amber Township;
• At 7 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.