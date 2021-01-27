Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence and battery after being called to a disturbance at 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Loomis Street. The victim was uninjured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report a theft from a residence at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of North Amber Road in Victory Township. Deputies state that tools were allegedly taken from a garage.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with an injury at 7:22 a.m. Monday on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township. A 63-year-old Custer woman received minor injuries and sought treatment at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The second driver, a 39-year-old Plainfield, Illinois, man was uninjured.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:50 p.m. Monday on Meyers Road south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:23 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:35 p.m. on Lenz Road south of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.