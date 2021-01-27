Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 55-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault and battery after being called to an incident at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Emily Street. The victim received minor facial injuries. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to three vehicle crashes Tuesday without injury:
• At 9:58 a.m. for a one-vehicle slide-off near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:16 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 1:59 p.m. for a one-vehicle crash on Conrad Road west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 7:50 p.m. on Custer Road south of Hoague Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 7:52 p.m. on Custer Road north of Johnson Road in Custer Township.