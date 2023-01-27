Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department is referring a 15-year-old Ludington boy to juvenile court for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 8:17 a.m., Thursday at the intersection of Tinkham Avenue and Monona Drive. The victim, a 49-year-old woman, was not injured.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 54-year-old Spring Lake man of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 7:02 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Washington Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Counterfeit money
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the use of a counterfeit $100 bill at 1:36 p.m., Thursday, at the Dollar General Store in the 6600 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five vehicle crashes Thursday without injury:
• At 7:56 a.m., for a slide-off crash at the intersection of Benson and Hansen roads in Branch Township;
• At 8:37 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:45 a.m., for a slide-off crash near the intersection of Lincoln and Sassafras roads in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:43 a.m. for a slide-off crash crash on Fountain Road west of U.S. 31 in Victory Township;
• At 8 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Basin and Walleye roads in Hamlin Township.