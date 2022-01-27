Driving while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man for driving while intoxicated at 2:07 a.m., Thursday, after a traffic stop at the intersection of Emily and Melendy streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 10:58 p.m., for a slide-off on U.S. 31 freeway near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 11:30 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Victory Drive east of Victory Corners Road in Victory Township.