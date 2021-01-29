Counterfeit bill passed
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a $50 counterfeit bill passed at the Burger King restaurant located in the 5200 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies were called to the restaurant at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:13 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7 a.m. on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:08 a.m. on Scottville Road north of Hawley Road in Eden Township.