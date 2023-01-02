Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash with serious injuries at 1 a.m., Saturday, on Hoague Road east of Amber Road in Grant Township. Deputies state a 40-year-old Ludington woman drove into a ditch and was receiving assistance from an area resident with a two strap. Those assisting — a 31-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman of Grant Township — had their vehicle positioned sideways in the road when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on Hoague Road by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old East Lake man. The Grant Township pair received serious injuries. The 25-year-old East Lake man and the 40-year-old Ludington woman were injured, but not seriously. All four were transported by ambulance to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
Assault, resisting officer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 70-year-old Ludington man for assault and resisting and opposing an officer after responding to an incident at 9:11 p.m., Thursday, in the 5900 block of West Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state they observed the man on top of a female, assaulting her. A deputy attempted to pull the man away from the woman and was allegedly punched in the chest by the man. A Ludington police officer arrived to assist and was reportedly bitten by the man. Minor injuries were reported and no medical attention was sought. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting officer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Allendale man for resisting an officer after deputies found him passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle alongside at 4:58 a.m., Saturday, U.S. 31 near Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the man allegedly became non-compliant during a sobriety test and started to fight with the deputy. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 7:52 p.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive north of Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleged probation violation. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a larceny of cash from a purse at 7:30 p.m., Friday, in the parking lot of Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off of $62.08 worth of gas at 12:47 p.m., Thursday, at the Airport Shell Station in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:25 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:23 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to X car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:30 p.m., Thursday, on Fountain Road west of Anderson Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:53 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 east of Bean Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:42 p.m., Friday, U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township.
• At 7:49 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Federal Forest Trail #6670 in Branch Township;
• At 7:20 a.m., Saturday, on Decker Road and Kennedy Blvd. in Hamlin Township;
• At 5:26 p.m., Saturday, on Reek Road south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township.