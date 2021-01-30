Operating under influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Pentwater woman for operating a under the influence of intoxicants after a traffic stop at 1:16 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Robert Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Improper plate
The Ludington Police Department cited a 25-year-old Ludington woman for driving with an improper plate on a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Loomis Street.
Unregistered vehicle
The Ludington Police Department cited a 27-year-old Scottville man for driving an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop at 10:41 p.m. at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Rowe Street.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of a gas drive-off reported at 8:21 a.m. Thursday at the Express Mart in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Employees report a subject drove away without paying for $26.88 in gas.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of vandalism at 1:38 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Quarterline and Hoague roads. Deputies report that the light was shot out with a gun.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:11 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.