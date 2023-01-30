Operating under influence of liquor
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 27-year-old Mears man for operating under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop at 2:26 a.m., Saturday, on 56th Avenue near Polk Road in Golden Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 9:21 a.m., Sunday, in the 200 block of East Fowler Street. The warrant was from the Kent County Friend of the Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 22-year-old Manistee woman on a warrant Saturday following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 near U.S. 31 in Amber Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court.
Driving with canceled license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 75-year-old man for driving with a canceled license following a traffic stop at 11:44 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Lawndale and Sherman streets.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Montague man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:29 a.m., Sunday, on Winston Road near U.S. 31 in Grant Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $46.01 reported during the weekend from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $79.64 reported at 9:28 a.m., Sunday, from the Scottville Shell in the 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to X vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:06 a.m., Sunday, for a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state a white pickup truck lost control and struck a fire hydrant, snapping the hydrant off. The vehicle left the scene before deputies arrived.
• At 5:33 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Chauvez Road east of Brye Road in Riverton Township.
• At 2:21 p.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Darr Road in Custer Township.
• At 6:19 a.m., Sunday, for a slide-off crash, on Custer Road near Meisenheimer Road in Eden Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5 p.m., Friday, on Beaune Road north of Angling Road in Hamlin Township.