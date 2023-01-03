Operating under influence of drugs
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 68-year-old Pentwater woman for operating under the influence of drugs after a traffic stop at 7:08 p.m., Thursday, in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence of liquor
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 66-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of liquor after a traffic stop at 3:40 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Rockford woman for assault and battery after responding to a disturbance at 10:01 p.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of South James Street. The victim, a 39-year-old Ludington man, was not injured. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants at 5:46 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of Madison and First streets. One warrant alleges failing to appear in 51st Circuit Court, and the other warrant alleges a probation violation from the 14th Circuit Court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 34-year-old Union man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 7:06 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of First and Madison streets.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 41-year-old Manistee woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 8:49 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Driving without insurance
The Ludington Police Department cited a 40-year-old Scottville man for operating a motor vehicle without insurance following a traffic stop at 8:15 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off of $3.13 reported at 5:49 p.m., Monday, from the Airport Shell Station in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 5:30 p.m., on Fisher Road west of Victory Corners Road in Victory Township;
• At 11:18 p.m., on Hawley Road west of Gordon Road in Riverton Township.