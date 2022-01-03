Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington woman for operating while impaired following a call for a suspicious situation at 12:06 a.m., Saturday, in the 800 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 66-year-old Custer man for operating while impaired second offense following a traffic stop at 2:06 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Schoenherr and Johnson roads in Custer Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 46-year-old Evart woman for operating while impaired third offense and driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop at 6:38 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Johnson Road and U.S. 31 in Custer Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 41-year-old White Cloud man on a warrant after a traffic stop at 8:47 p.m., Friday, in the 4900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant from Oakland County alleged a probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 45-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 9:18 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of West U.S. 10 and Weaver Road in Branch Township. The warrant from Mason County alleged a probation violation. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant at 1:26 a.m., Sunday, on Coumbia Street near State Street in the City of Scottville. The warrant from Mason County alleged failure to appear in court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with injury at 7 p.m., Sunday, on Benson Road south of Lake Road in Sheridan Township. A 24-year-old Portage woman received minor injuries when the vehicle she was operating left the road and struck a tree. She was treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 6 p.m., Sunday, on Cooper Creek Road north of Federal Forest Road No. 5774 in Grant Township.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a damaged mailbox at 2:32 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of Northwood Drive in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:42 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 south of Hansen Road in Amber Township.
• At 8:08 p.m., Friday, on Fountain Road east of Amber Road in Victory Township.
• At 8:41 p.m., Saturday, on Sugar Grove Road and LaSalle Road in Victory Township.