Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence following a 911 call reporting the incident at 4:20 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3100 block of West Kinney Road in Riverton Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Fountain man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Newaygo County man on a misdemeanor warrant from Newaygo County following a traffic stop at 4:02 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man on two misdemeanor warrants out of Manistee and a third misdemeanor warrant out of Hart at 4:31 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Danaher Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 55-year-old man on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court in the 500 block of East Lake Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Scottville man for disorderly conduct after he allegedly entered a home in the 200 block of East Second Street at 7:16 p.m. Thursday. Officers indicate the man was allegedly under the influence of drugs. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Malicious destruction of property
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a charge of malicious destruction of property after being called to a location in the 200 block of East Second Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a charge of trespassing and a violation of his conditions of bond from 79th District Court after officers were called at 2:02 a.m. Monday to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several crashes without injuries in the last several days.
• At 2:08 a.m. Friday, a vehicle slid off the road at the intersection of Fountain and Angling roads in Victory Township;
• At 5:58 a.m. Saturday, a rollover crash at the intersection of Forest Trail and Quarterline roads;
• At 2:49 p.m. Friday, a single-vehicle crash Rasmussen Road east of Bertha Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:06 p.m. Friday, a rollover crash on Fountain Road west of Tuttle Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:12 p.m. Friday, for a single-vehicle crash on Quarterline Road north of White Road in Grant Township;
• At 6:40 p.m. Friday, for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Michigan and Manistee roads intersection in the Village of Free Soil.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injuries recently:
• At 6:15 p.m. Thursday, on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:48 a.m. Friday, on Millerton Road east of Larsen Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 7 p.m. Friday, Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township.