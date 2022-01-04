Operating while intoxicated, felonious assault, malicious destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested several individuals for a variety of charges after responding to two incidents Monday in the 4900 block of East U.S. 10 in Custer Township. Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Custer man for operating while impaired after responding at 5:11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash without injuries. The man’s vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Custer woman. The Custer man was lodged in the Mason County Jail. At 7:37 p.m., deputies responded to the same location and arrested a 30-year-old Custer man on a charge of felonious assault and malicious destruction of property. Deputies also arrested a 21-year-old Scottville woman on a charge of felonious assault. The pair were arrested in relation to a disturbance that was connected to the vehicle crash. Both the 30-year-old Custer man and Scottville woman were lodged in the Mason County Jail. Deputies state that the Scottville woman is the sister of the Custer man arrested for operating while impaired. Deputies allege the Scottville woman attempted to run over the Custer woman, but struck the Custer woman’s vehicle instead.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 9:42 a.m., Saturday, in the 800 block of North Emily Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of narcotics. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:15 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Bryant Road and Harrison Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Mason County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving under the influence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 50-year-old Walkerville woman for driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 1:07 p.m., Monday, on 198th Avenue near Filmore Road in Leavitt Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 12:23 a.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of East Court Street. He was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for a self-inflicted injury after striking his hand on a patrol car safety partition, and following treatment, was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludington woman for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 3:48 a.m., Saturday, in the 400 block of East Melendy Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 24-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:28 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Filer Street and Rath Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 29-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 4:16 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of First Street and Madison Avenue.
Free rides, tows from New Year’s
The Ludington Police Department reported that a total of 1,000 free rides were given to persons on New Year’s Eve. A total of 850 of those rides were given by the Ludington Mass Transit Authority and another 150 were given by Judy’s Lakeshore Rides. Police added that six vehicles were towed that night.