Possession of
controlled substance
The Ludington Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Ludington man for possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 10:39 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of William and Filer streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Mears woman on a warrant at 1:44 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 near mile marker No. 149 in Hart Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. She posted the bond at the time of the arrest.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old DeWitt man on a warrant Saturday on U.S. 31 near the Pere Marquette Highway exit in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleged contempt of court. He was also cited for not having insurance. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.