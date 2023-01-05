Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud reported at 3:23 p.m., Wednesday, in the 5400 block of East Millerton Road in Sherman Township. The complainant stated they were fraudulently sold a pickup truck via the internet.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud reported at 3:23 p.m., Wednesday, in the 4000 block of West Fountain Road in Victory Township. The complainant stated they received an overdue credit card bill of more than $1,000 for a card they never applied.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Custer man for disorderly conduct and probation violation after being called to a residence at 7:40 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of First Street and Washington Avenue. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without
insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 41-year-old Free Soil man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 6:56 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:20 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.