Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant from Monroe County, Florida, on a charge of interference in the custody of a child at 12:19 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail awaiting extradition to Florida.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff's Office cited a 37-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense after a traffic stop at 11:59 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 1:30 a.m. on Hoague Road east of Custer Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 4:57 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Fountain Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6 p.m. on Millerton Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.