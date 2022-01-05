Possession of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Traverse City man for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 10:25 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Poplar Road and First Street in Custer Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 24-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 4:08 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Dewey Road.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 21-year-old Custer man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 6:54 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Hansen Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 5:55 a.m., on Quarterline Road north of Gurney Road in Grant Township;
• At 11:31 p.m., on Sugar Grove Road west of Reek Road in Sherman Township.