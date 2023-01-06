Stolen identity
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of stolen identity reported at 2:04 p.m., Thursday, in the 1700 block of South Darr Road in Custer Township. The complainant told deputies that an unknown person opened a Charter Communications account and amassed a debt of more than $900 under their name.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Norton Shores woman for disorderly conduct at 12:04 p.m., Thursday, on Atkinson Drive. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 12:26 p.m., Thursday, on Atkinson Drive. The warrant’s allegations from courts in Muskegon County were not identified. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 5:21 p.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Coopersville man on a warrant at 6:18 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 31 at the M-20 intersection in Shelby Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Improper plate
The Ludington Police Department cited a 40-year-old Ludington man for having an improper plate following a traffic stop at 8:59 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, on Main Street north of High Street in the Village of Custer.