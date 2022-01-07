Possession of cocaine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of possession of cocaine following a traffic stop at 11 p.m., Thursday, in the 700 block of East Loomis Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man on a charge of being a disorderly person at 4:07 p.m., Thursday, in the 100 block of East Fifth Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 38-year-old woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 6:22 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Marilyn and Jagger roads in Hamlin Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 4:22 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rath and Ludington avenues in the City of Ludington;
• At 3 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Tyndall Road south of Federal Forest Road No. 524 in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:58 p.m., Thursday, on Johnson Road east of Dennis Road in Amber Township.