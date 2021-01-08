Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 25-year-old Custer man on a warrant for failing to appear in court following a traffic stop at 9:55 p.m. on Hansen Road near Larsen Road in Sheridan Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 3:59 p.m. Thursday on Rasmussen Road near Lancer Lane in Pere Marquette Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 11:18 a.m. Thursday at the Airport Shell EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Someone left without paying $32.11 in gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:17 a.m. Thursday on Custer Road south of Decker Road in Custer Township.