Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 36-year-old Muskegon woman on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop 8:45 a.m. Monday on Oceana Drive near Roosevelt Road in Grant Township. The woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 54-year-old Warren man on a charge of operating while under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 11:20 p.m. Monday on Hazel Drive in Jellystone Park in Stoney Lake.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old North Muskegon man on a charge of operating while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, and cited him on a charge of possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies made the stop following a call 911 received of a possible intoxicated driver. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Parole violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Fountain man for a probation violation following a traffic stop at 9:29 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Sixth Street. The report did not indicate what terms the man allegedly violated. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Walkerville man on a warrant issued from Lake County for failing to appear in court after a traffic stop at 7:09 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road.
Vehicle crash
The Ludington Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:32 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues. A vehicle slowed for the intersection, and a second vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Brighton man, also slowed to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of him. A third vehicle, driven by a 61-year-old Ludington man, struck the Brighton man’s vehicle in a bike rack in the rear, causing minor damage. The Ludington man was cited for impeding traffic.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Monday without injury:
• At 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:08 p.m. on Forest Trail Road west of Quarterline Road in Grant Township.