Felonious assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post sent a report to the Mason County prosecutor after responding to an incident of felonious assault at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Forest Hill Circle in Amber Township.
Assault with dangerous weapon
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Ludington man on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon after being called at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Prescription drugs stolen
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of prescription medication after being called at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday to the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An unidentified person alleged their medication was taken from their shopping cart.
Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxicants after a traffic stop at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of George and Danaher streets. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old Muskegon man on a charge of domestic assault after being called to an incident Wednesday afternoon in the 2000 block of East Garfield Road in Otto Township. The incident involved a victim who is a 38-year-old Hesperia woman. She was not injured. Troopers state the man fled the scene before they arrived. A report was forwarded to the Oceana County prosecutor to request the warrant.
Larceny
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating an alleged theft of a car stereo and a car starter after being reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 3000 block of Masten Road in Logan Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes Wednesday with minor injuries where those involved were treated on the scene:
• At 12:17 p.m. on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township when a 23-year-old Ludington woman was hurt after she swerved to avoid a deer and instead struck a tree;
• At 1:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township when a 58-year-old Ludington woman was hurt when she struck a light pole in a parking lot.
Driving with open intoxicant
The Ludington Police Department cited a 42-year-old Ludington man for possession of an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday on Lowell Street near St. Catherine Street.
Improper registration plate, driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 19-year-old Grand Rapids man for driving with improper registration plates, driving without insurance and speeding following a traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on M-116 near Pine Ridge Road.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 132nd Avenue and Zimmer Road in Ferry Township.