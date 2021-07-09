Destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of destruction of property after receiving a call at 7:10 p.m. Thursday to go to the Fountain baseball field in the Village of Fountain. Deputies state it appeared as though a dirt bike spun circles on the field. The incident remains under investigation.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:40 a.m. on Lakeshore Drive south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.