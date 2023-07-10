Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at 5:05 a.m. Saturday on Hoague Road east of U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township. A 35-year-old Scottville man was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a tree that was on the roadway. The man was taken to Munson Hospital Manistee via Life EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies also responded to a single-vehicle crash at the same time and location and for striking a felled tree.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash without injury at 5:17 p.m. Friday on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Road rage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of road rage at 10:38 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 near Dennis Road in Amber Township. Deputies indicate a 21-year-old Custer man allegedly threw a bottle of tobacco chew at a second vehicle. The bottle went through an open window in the second vehicle and struck a passenger. The passenger was not injured. Deputies forwarded the report to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.
Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 54-year-old Oro Valley, Arizona, woman for public intoxication after responding to an incident at 1:24 a.m. Sunday at 1 Atkinson Drive. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Manistee man on a warrant at 8:37 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Countyline Road in Grant Township. The warrant alleged contempt of court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Dog bite
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dog bite at 5:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Olmstead Road in Summit Township. Deputies forwarded the complaint to Mason County Animal Control. The complainant did not see medical attention, and the dog was unknown by the complainant.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $22.12 at 7:51 p.m. Saturday at the U.S. 10 Express Mart in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at 7:58 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle being damaged while it was parked in a yard in the 5400 block of West Decker Road in Hamlin Township.