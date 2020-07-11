Water skier injured
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an water skiing accident at 6:30 p.m. Thursday Hamlin Lake. Deputies report a 44-year-old Grand Rapids man was injured in the accident. He was transported to shore by the boat towing him and was met by Life EMS personnel, who then transported him to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The skier reportedly suffered a leg injury.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of retail fraud at 6:50 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General Store in the 9300 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township. Deputies forwarded a request for a warrant to the prosecutor’s office for the arrest of a 30-year-old Free Soil woman who allegedly committed the act.
Damaged cell phone
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the damage to a cell phone after an alleged altercation reported at 6:27 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Northwood Drive in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 10 p.m. Thursday on the U.S. 31 freeway near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.