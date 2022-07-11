Operating while
impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old New Era man for driving while impaired and possession of drugs following a traffic stop at 11:32 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 near Reed Road in Custer Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault after being called for an incident at 12:54 p.m., Friday, at a residence in the 200 block of West Tinkham Avenue. The victim was not injured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington woman for larceny of an unspecified item or items after responding to an incident at 4:51 p.m., Sunday, at Harbor View Marina. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Stolen vehicle recovered
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen vehicle at 6:52 p.m., Friday, in the 4800 block of North Cleveland Street in the Village of Fountain. Deputies, on a tip, recovered a 1999 GMC Suburban. The case is under investigation.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Custer woman on a warrant at 11:23 a.m., Saturday, in the 600 block of North Custer Road in Custer Township. The warrant was issued from the Mason County courts. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 60-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 10:43 a.m., Saturday, in the 400 block of East Third Street. The warrant alleges failing to appear in 51st Circuit Court on an unspecified charge. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 56-year-old New Era woman for the alleged theft of $40 worth of gasoline after deputies responded to a complaint at 7:55 a.m., Sunday, at the Pioneer Party Store in the 6100 block of East U.S. 10.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 12:31 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township. A 66-year-old man, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS. A driver, a 64-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel. The vehicle the man and women were in was rear-ended by another vehicle at a red traffic light.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:15 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township;
• At 2:47 p.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on Sugar Grove Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 9:40 p.m., Friday, on Stiles Road north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:38 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:34 a.m., Sunday, on Lakeshore Drive north of Bryant Road in the City of Ludington.