Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Streets. Officers responded to a complaint of stolen property, and when they arrived, they located a man they knew had a warrant issued for his arrest. The warrant from Kent County alleged contempt of court. The man also allegedly resisted the officers by attempting to leave the location. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Branch man on a warrant at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse. The warrant alleged a probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 35-year-old Hart woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 26-year-old Stanton man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 near Colburn Road in Sherman Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:15 a.m. on Scottville Road north of Hawley Road in Eden Township;
• At 7:23 a.m. on Custer Road south of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 10:07 p.m. on Pere Marquette Highway north of Lattin Road in Summit Township.