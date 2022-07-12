Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:12 a.m., Monday, following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 west of Benson Road in Branch Township. The warrant alleged a probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 3:04 p.m., Monday, at the Mason County Jail. The warrant alleged possession of a dangerous drug. He was lodged at the jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 54-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 5:24 p.m., Monday, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Loomis and Delia streets. The warrant from Lake County alleged animal abuse. Officers allege the man was also driving without a license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Illegal entry
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Ludington woman for illegal entry into a residence at 6:30 a.m., Monday, in the 5000 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. The woman was known to the homeowner. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Windshield broken
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a broken windshield at 5:49 p.m., Monday, in the 6200 block of East Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township. The complainant stated the windshield of their vehicle was broken after a person known to them allegedly threw a cell phone at it.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with our injury at 7:04 p.m., Monday, on Campbell Road south of Sippy Road in Logan Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:05 a.m., on U.S. 31 north of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 9:20 p.m., on Chavez Road west of Ordway Road in Eden Township;
• At 10:15 a.m., on Custer Road north of Hawley Road in Eden Township.