Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old Madison Heights woman on a charge of fraud after she allegedly used a stolen credit card at three Scottville businesses Sunday. A woman reported a stolen wallet and was notified of suspicious activity on one of the cards in the wallet. Deputies tracked the use of the credit card via a security footage at Dollar General, the Admiral gas station and the Wesco gas station. Deputies state the woman was located on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township and arrested at 2:46 p.m. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting, obstructing officer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Mexico man for allegedly assaulting an officer and resisting, obstructing an officer at 12:35 a.m. Monday at the Hart Post in the 3000 block of West Polk Road in Hart. The man was lodged at the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest, attempted destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man on three warrants at 9:41 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of North Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township. Deputies responded to a complaint of a disorderly person walking in the road, swearing and yelling obscenities. After the man was identified, he was arrested on three warrants that allege failing to appear in 51st Circuit Court. The man allegedly attempted to kick out the rear window of the patrol car once he was in custody. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man on two warrants — one alleging failing to appear in court for a driving with suspended license charge and the other alleging possession of methamphetamines. He was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Rowe Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Hesperia man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 11:35 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 6000 block of East Garfield Road in Greenwood Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 69-year-old Pentwater man for operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Hogan Road near 66th Avenue in Weare Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old Pentwater man for operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:23 p.m. Saturday on Madison Road near 120th Avenue in Crystal Township. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Personal protection order violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man for violating a personal protection order and driving with a suspended license after responding to a “silent alarm” going off at 10:02 a.m. Friday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10. A responding Michigan State Police trooper called into the business and learned the alarm was activated after an employee noticed a man enter the store, but was prohibited from doing so. The man left the business before officers arrived, but his vehicle was located later on Tinkham Avenue west of Washington Avenue in the City of Ludington. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man for being a disorderly person at 4:28 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Melendy Street. He allegedly was in the roadway, intoxicated and refusing to move for traffic. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft of undisclosed amount of cash at 10:41 a.m. Friday from a residence in the 100 block of South Meyers Road.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 3:33 p.m. Sunday at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Someone allegedly left the gas station with paying $36.80 in gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Saturday:
• At 6:30 a.m. on Campbell Road south of Millerton Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 4:48 p.m. on Pere Marquette Highway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 9:55 p.m. on U.S. 31 on-ramp near U.S. 10 in Amber Township.