Parole absconder, drug possession
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Lansing man on a warrant of absconding parole and driving with a suspended license, first offense, at 5:52 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant was issued from the Michigan Department of Corrections. His passenger, a 35-year-old Ionia woman, was arrested on a charge of possession of analogs. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Open intoxicant in vehicle
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 67-year-old Scottville man for having an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Third Street in the City of Scottville. The may face additional charges as he allegedly refused to submit to a preliminary breath test. Deputies forwarded their report to the Mason County prosecutor to determine if it was a violation of his probation.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Scottville man on a charge of domestic violence following an alleged incident at 12:11 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 3800 block of North U.S. 31 in Victory Township after a call to 911. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, following a traffic stop at 1:19 p.m. Sunday on Sherman Road north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving with a suspended license, sixth offense, following a traffic stop at 9:41 p.m. near the Dowland and George streets intersection. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
Three people were injured in a rear-end collision at 3:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township according to the Mason County Sheriff’s office. A 73-year-old Defiance, Ohio, man and his 72-year-old female passenger were injured after the vehicle the man was driving rear-ended another vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old Springboro, Ohio, woman, who was also injured. Deputies report that all three were transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 12:52 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 7:20 p.m. Friday on the U.S. 31 free way south of the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Summit Township.
Vandalism
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating an incident of vandalism to a section of farmland that allegedly occurred between 3 and 7:40 p.m. Sunday in Sheridan Township. Information as to how the property was vandalized was not available Monday.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gas drive-off at 4:44 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Express Mart in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies report an unknown person drove off without paying $20 in gas.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a gas drive-off at noon Friday from the Wishing Well in Pentwater Township. Troopers did not have a dollar amount of the gas that was stolen.
Vehicle-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle-deer crash at 12:27 p.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive north of Angling Road in Hamlin Township where a 58-year-old Indianapolis man was injured. The man stated a deer ran into the side of his motorcycle. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office also responded to two car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 7:58 a.m. Saturday on Pere Marquette Highway north of Lenz Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1 p.m. Sunday on Inman Road south of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 10:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Custer and Fountain Roads in Sherman Township;
• At 3:50 p.m. Saturday on Morton Road near Meisenheimer Road in Riverton Township.