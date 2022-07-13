Possession of methamphetamines
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamines and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:48 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street. During the stop, officers learned the man had a warrant from Manistee County for an unspecified charge. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Defrauding an innkeeper
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington woman for defrauding an innkeeper and larceny after being called for an incident at 8:03 p.m., Tuesday, in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 52-year-old Ludington woman for domestic violence after being called to an incident at 10:58 a.m., Tuesday, in the 2900 block of Kinney Road in Riverton Township. The victim was uninjured. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:01 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 9:50 p.m., on Morton Road south of Sass Road in Grant Township.