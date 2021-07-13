Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 68-year-old Ludington man on a warrant that alleges contempt of court at 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ludington Avenue in the City of Ludington. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 43-year-old Shelby woman on a warrant on undisclosed allegations at 12:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Ferry Street in Shelby. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 3:15 p.m. Monday on Hoague Road east of Tuttle Road in Free Soil Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury Monday
• At 5:50 a.m. on Fountain Road west of LaSalle Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:04 a.m. on Free Soil Road east of Tuttle Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6:15 a.m. on Dewey Road east of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:30 a.m. on Bryant Road west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:15 p.m. on Fountain Road west of LaSalle Road in Victory Township;
• At 10:04 p.m., car-deer, Reek Road south of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.