Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Ludington woman on an outstanding warrant at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue. The warrant alleges failure to appear in 85th District Court in Manistee. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Marijuana possession
The Ludington Police Department cited a 13-year-old Ludington girl for possession of marijuana and for a tobacco violation at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Emily Street. She will appear in juvenile court with the citations.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following two-vehicle crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 9:35 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 west of Reek Road in Custer Township;
• At 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:16 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with no injuries reported at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 south of Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township.