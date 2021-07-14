Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old Ludington woman for operating while intoxicated at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Ferry Street in the City of Ludington. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft of assorted household items reported from a residence at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Sherman Street in Hamlin Township. The homeowner stated the items were taken when he was not home.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Oceana Drive and Monroe Road in Weare Township. One person was transported to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. Others were treated at the scene by Life EMS. The crash is under investigation.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on Bryant Road west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:40 a.m. on Scottville Road south of Wilson Road in Custer Township.