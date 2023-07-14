Counterfeit money
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of counterfeit cash being passed at 7:43 a.m. Thursday at the Wesco Eastgate in the 5600 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Tonwship. Employees stated that a person attempted to pay for coffee with a fake $100 bill. Deputies state the person was located at a local credit union where he was attempting to speak with a representative as he reportedly received the fake bill during an ATM transaction several days earlier.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South James Street. The warrants each allege a traffic-related offense. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $24.65 from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 2:11 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the store staff reported a car battery was stolen.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff Office responded to a vehicle crash without injury at 7:28 p.m. Thursday on Lincoln Road south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.