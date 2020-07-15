Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington woman at 2:52 p.m. Monday on a charge of assault and battery after responding to an alleged altercation in the 700 block of North Rowe Street.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence and a charge of interfering with a call to 911 following an alleged incident reported at 12:21 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North James Street. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An individual drove off without paying for $29.45 in gas.
Cell phone stolen
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen cell phone at 3:48 p.m. Monday at the Wesco Eastgate in the 5600 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a one-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Village of Walkerville. A 19-year-old Bitely man was treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes Monday without injury:
• At 2:03 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 3:22 p.m. on U.S. 10 near the U.S. 31 freeway off-ramp in Amber Township. This accident involved two vehicles, and deputies state it was a hit-and-run accident.