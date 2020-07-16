Vehicle stolen
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle from an unknown subject that was received at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Loomis Street.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department forwarded paperwork to the Mason County prosecutor to pursue charges of domestic assault against a 37-year-old Ludington man after responding to an alleged incident at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Emily Street.
The Ludington Police Department forwarded paperwork to the Mason County prosecutor to pursue charges of domestic assault against a 23-year-old Ludington man after responding to an alleged incident at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Melendy Street.
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a report of a domestic assault reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of James Street.
Suspicious situation
The Ludington Police Department responded to a suspicious situation that officers concluded to be unfounded at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dowland and Madison streets.
‘Trouble with subject’
The Ludington Police Department reported “trouble with subject” at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Jackson Road.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a one-vehicle crash at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday on Main Streetin the Village of Walkerville. A 63-year-old Walkerville woman received minor injuries. Troopers did not have further information.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Masten Road south of Hawley Road in Logan Township.
Illegal dumping
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a report of illegal dumping received at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday near the area of James and Loomis streets.