Domestic violence
The Scottville Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Scottville man on a felony count of interfering with an electronic communication device and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue in the City of Scottville. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail and arraigned on those charges Wednesday in 79th District Court.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department and officers with Sheriffs State Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) arrested a 37-year-old Hart woman on three warrants alleging breaking and entering, drug possession and failing to appear in court on an allegation of drunken driving. She was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Foster Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Parole detainer
The Ludington Police Department and the Michigan Department of Corrections arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man on a parole detainer at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Foster Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting an officer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 59-year-old Scottville woman for resisting and opposing an officer following an incident at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Schwass Road in Riverton Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash, warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Beulah man following a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday on Hawley Road east of Stephens Road in Eden Township. According to deputies, the man was injured after the vehicle he was driving failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and struck several trees. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. He was then arrested for a warrant issued out of Benzie County alleging operating while impaired/under the influence of drugs. Deputies state Mason County’s Sheriff’s Office will seek a warrant for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants in connection with the crash. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.