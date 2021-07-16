Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Ludington woman after responding to a call at 3:27 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Johnson Road and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. Calls to 911 indicated a woman slumped over her steering wheel at the intersection. According to the report, when deputies arrived, the woman was allegedly found to be passed out at the stop sign with her foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of a gas drive-off received at 11:10 a.m. Thursday from the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Employees state a subject left without paying for $29.25 in gas.