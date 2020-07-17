Attempted assault of police officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 53-year-old Ludington man at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday for allegedly “being a discovery person,” trespassing and attempted assault of a police officer after responding to an incident in the 200 block of East Melendy Street.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Wellston man on a warrant out of Manistee County for contempt of court. Officers were called at 12:09 a.m. Thursday to the 900 block of North Washington Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended operator’s license following a traffic stop at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on Dennis Road north of Hansen Road in Amber Township.