Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Branch man on a warrant at 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Countyline Road in Grant Township. The warrant was issued in Mason County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old homeless man on a warrant at the intersection of Nurnberg Road and Trail No. 8039 in Grant Township. The warrant alleged a probation violation in Manistee County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession
of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Shelby man for possession of methamphetamine at 1:10 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison and Dowland streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 8:19 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in the 4800 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies are seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 39-year-old Ludington woman.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 37-year-old Comstock Park man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:20 p.m. Saturday at the U.S. 31 rest area in Summit Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 23-year-old Saginaw man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:16 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Deer Road and 56th Avenue in Golden Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 7:16 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Sunday:
• At 6:07 a.m. on U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 3 p.m., on Sugar Grove Road west of Morse Road in Sheridan Township.