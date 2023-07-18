Assault arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 60-year-old Hesperia man on a charge of assault at 5:05 p.m. Monday on Winter Road in the Village of Hesperia. There were no injuries reported in the incident. The man was transported to the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 56-year-old Branch man for driving with a suspended license, seventh offense, following a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 near Walhalla Road in Branch Township.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following vehicle crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 7:50 a.m. Monday for a single-vehicle crash on Angling Road south of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 3:13 p.m. Monday for a single-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 4:20 p.m. Monday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.